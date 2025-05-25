Devil's Kettle Trail in northern MN recognized as top hiking trail

article

The Brief The Devil's Kettle trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park in northern Minnesota has been named the best hiking trail in the nation. The trail was voted into the top spot in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Judge C.R. Magney State Park is located just north of Grand Marais along Highway 61.



A scenic trail in Minnesota's Arrowhead Region has been recognized as the top hiking trail in the nation, according to a new survey.

Devil's Kettle Trail named best hike

What we know:

The Devil’s Kettle Trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park took first place for best hiking trail in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The trail was one of 19 nominees selected by USA Today editors and experts and earned the top spot after a month-long vote.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota DNR celebrated the recognition in a news release last week, with Judge C.R. Magney State Park supervisor Erin Turner-Garza saying: "Our visitors have always been captivated by the Devil’s Kettle Trail, and this recognition confirms what we’ve known all along — it’s one of the most unique and rewarding hikes in the country. From the peaceful walk through the north woods to the view of the waterfall that seems to defy explanation, it’s a place that sparks wonder and invites people to connect with nature in a very memorable way."

Where is Devil's Kettle Trail?

Local perspective:

Judge C.R. Magney State Park is located off Highway 61 about 15 miles north of Grand Marais.

The trail is about two miles long, running along the Brule River.

The DNR writes: "Along the way, hikers climb nearly 400 feet and tackle around 175 steps. The reward is two waterfalls, including the park’s crown jewel, Devil’s Kettle. Here, the river splits — the east side plunges into a pool like a traditional waterfall, while the west side vanishes into a deep, swirling hole in the rock."

What you can do:

For more information on the park and the trail, you can visit the DNR website.