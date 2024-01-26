Detroit-style pizza: Halftime with Taste Buds

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
The NFC Championship is here and Stephanie is serving up an easy homemade Detroit-style pizza in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Easy Detroit-style pizza recipe

Serves four.

Ingredients:

  • 12 Rhodes Frozen Dinner Roll dough balls
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 3/4-1 cup pizza sauce (Stephanie used Contadina Pizza Squeeze)
  • 1 tablespoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups grated mozzarella cheese
  • 15-20 pepperoni slices

Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free. 

