Demonstrators in Minneapolis stand in solidarity with Kenosha

Protesters in Minneapolis were showing support for Black lives and calling for change on Friday after the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I'm out here because my kids are black and they cannot live in this kind of atmosphere anymore," said Angela Wucherpfennig.

"There's a significance because people in Kenwood don't get over-policed like north Minneapolis," added Wucherpfennig. "They see police in a positive light while the people being over-policed don't see them in a positive light and that has got to change."

Several hundred people turned out at a small park in Kenwood in south Minneapolis for a demonstration in solidarity with the Black community in Kenosha where police shot an African American earlier this week.

They also marched to protest police brutality in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Uptown.

"We have a systemic problem with the police in this city and many others around the country and it needs to be dealt with," said marcher Sandra Nelson. "And it hasn't been dealt with for hundreds of years."

Organizers say they picked the neighborhood near Lake of the Isles to challenge the people who live there to ask themselves if they are really welcoming to people of color.

"I'm sure it's in Kenwood because its an upper-scale neighborhood and most of the people that are here cannot afford to live in this neighborhood," explained Mark Londell with Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality. "So we are here for affordable rent as well."

But marchers say what happens to some members of our community affects us all.

"Just to put the word out and for Kenwood to understand there is a slice of the community that isn't getting the same as them," said Wucherpfennig.

