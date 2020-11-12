Democrat elected Minnesota Senate President amid Klobuchar Cabinet speculation

article

The Minnesota Senate voted overwhelmingly to elect Sen. Dave Tomassoni (DFL-Chisholm) as senate president, becoming the first member of the minority party to hold that role.

Tomassoni was elected Thursday on a 63 - 4 vote. He replaces Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller. The historic move was a strategic one, as the GOP looked to avoid a trickle-down scenario if U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is asked to join President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet.

If Klobuchar joins Biden's cabinet, then Governor Tim Walz would be able to appoint her replacement. If Walz chooses Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to take her seat, that would invoke a constitutional provision that requires the Minnesota senate president to become the new lieutenant governor.

However, next year the Republicans will hold only one-seat majority in the senate. If Miller had remained senate president and had to become lieutenant governor, there would be a tie in the senate until a special election could be held, putting control of the senate on the line.

Republicans ran into this scenario in 2018, when Sen. Al Franken resigned and Governor Dayton appointed Lt. Gov Tina Smith to replace Franken. Senate President Michelle Fischbach became the new lieutenant governor, but tried to challenge the constitutional provision so she could serve in both roles. Ultimately, she resigned from the senate and served as lieutenant governor.

In a statement, Tomassoni said he was honored to have been chosen and will strive to be a "fair and good listener" in his new role.