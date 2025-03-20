Delta Toronto plane crash report released by Canada’s TSB

The Brief Canadian authorities released a preliminary report on the Delta plane crash that saw the aircraft land upside down in Toronto on Feb. 17. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released a video that summarizes the facts officials have gathered in their investigation so far. More information is expected to be shared in a complete report.



The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada released a preliminary report on the crash of Delta flight 4819 that happened last month.

The summary of the report says:

"On 17 February 2025, the MHI RJ Aviation Group. CL-600-2D24 aircraft (CRJ-900LR) (registration N932XJ, serial number 15194) was operating as Endeavor Air flight EDV4819 from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain Airport (KMSP), Minnesota, United States, to Toronto/Lester B. Pearson International Airport (CYYZ), Ontario. During the landing on Runway 23, the aircraft impacted the runway, the right wing detached, and a fire ensued. The aircraft overturned and slid down the runway inverted, coming to rest near the intersection of Runway 23 and Runway 15L. Aircraft rescue and fire fighting responded, and all passengers and crew evacuated."

What they're saying:

The reports states that several things occurred during touchdown, the plane's side-stay, which is attached to the right landing gear, fractured and caused the landing gear to retract.

This caused the plane to flip over and broke off the right wing.

When the wing detached from the fuselage, which is the main part of the plane, jet fuel spilled all over the snow-covered tarmac. That fuel caught on fire as the plane slid across the runway.

Everyone on board then evacuated the plane, and emergency response teams then entered the upside-down plane.

There was then an explosion near the left wing root of the plane, the cause of which is still being determined by the TSB.

Video of the incident from the inside of another plane’s cockpit, shows the Delta plane landing hard on the runway before bursting into flames and sliding down the tarmac.

Plane crash emergency response

The backstory:

Delta flight 4819 took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on the morning of Feb. 17. The plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, crashed as it ws touching down at Toronto Pearson around 2:30 p.m.

All 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members, were evacuated and Delta says 18 people were taken to the hospital.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta.