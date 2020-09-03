Decades later, Waseca County Sheriff's death determined 'in the line of duty'

article

Nearly 80 years after a Waseca County Sheriff died, his death is being recognized as a line of duty death, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office made the discovery last month while doing research on the department's history. After receiving two separate inquiries, officials learned about former Waseca County Sheriff Lemick Arthur Larson. On Sept. 28, 1940, Larson crashed into a livestock truck while he was headed to Aberdeen, South Dakota to pick up a prisoner. He died the next day from his injuries.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office is now in the process of applying for recognition from a number of organizations that honor fallen officers. The Officer Down Memorial page, a non-profit that tracks and recognizes those killed in the line of duty nationwide, has already approved the application for Larson.

Before this finding, the Waseca County Sheriff's Office only had one law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. On Sept. 4, 1976, Sheriff Donald Eustice was shot and killed while serving mental commitment papers.

"To this day, we continue to recognize and honor Sheriff Donald D. Eustice and continue to keep his memory alive," read a Facebook post from the Waseca County Sheriff's Office. "We will now have the opportunity to remember and honor Sheriff Lemick A. Larson in the same fashion."

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office encourages the community to share with them any additional information or artifacts regarding Larson.