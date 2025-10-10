Death of inmate at Rush City prison investigated as possible homicide

article

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate as a possible homicide. Officials say the man and his cellmate may have gotten into an altercation prior to correction officers finding him with "obvious injuries." The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The victim's identity has not been released.



The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Rush City prison Thursday as a possible homicide.

The backstory:

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, correction officers were called to a cell and found an unresponsive man with "obvious injuries." Despite life-saving measures by staff and other medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary information indicates there was an altercation between the victim and his cellmate, though officials did not describe the nature of the incident. The circumstances leading up to the altercation are still under investigation.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The inmate’s name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the DOC’s Office of Special Investigations, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Dig deeper:

The Rush City facility is a high-security prison that can hold up to 1,000 men. It’s the newest facility in Minnesota’s prison system and opened in 2000, according to the DOC website.