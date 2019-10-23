‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Principal writes letter vouching for student who lost his tooth during recess

When a first grade student in Wisconsin lost a tooth, and then literally lost it on the playground, his elementary school principal stepped up to make sure the child would still receive his payout.

Curt Angeli, principal at Gillett Elementary School, wrote in a letter addressed to the Tooth Fairy that the student was playing outside during recess on Oct. 9 and lost his tooth.

Angeli writes that the baby tooth then became lost in the school’s “ga-ga pit,” an area for a dodgeball-like game where players hit the ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the waist.

“Despite the valiant efforts of an intrepid search team, we were unable to recover the tooth,” Angeli explained in the letter.

The principal’s letter, dated Oct. 9, 2019, was reportedly accepted as “official verification” by the Tooth Fairy. (Photo credit: Provided / Jenna Carlson)

The principal, who calls himself a "hobby dentist," vouched for the student, writing to the Tooth Fairy that "he can verify that there is definitely a gap in (the student’s) teeth that was not there this morning."

Angeli asked the Tooth Fairy to accept his letter as “official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

The principal jokingly added at the bottom of his letter that he was still personally waiting for compensation from wisdom teeth that were removed in 1987.

Advertisement

And his letter worked, according to CNN. The student reportedly told Angeli the next day that he received a dollar from the Tooth Fairy.

"Education sometimes is a tough business nowadays," Angeli told the network. "Kids come to us from all different places, and you try to infuse that good support and acknowledgment in everything that you do."

According to a 2019 poll of parents with kids ages 6 to 12, the Tooth Fairy's average cash gift was $3.70 for a lost tooth — down from $4.13 in 2018.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.