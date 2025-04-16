Deadly fire at Jordan mobile home park leaves 2 dead

The Brief An early morning fire left two people dead at a Jordan mobile home park on Wednesday. A man, who was able to escape the fire, was also seriously hurt. The cause of the fire is not yet known.



An early-morning fire at a mobile home park in Jordan, Minn. has left two people dead and a third seriously hurt on Wednesday.

Deadly fire in Jordan

What we know:

Fire crews responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire at the Valley Green Mobile Home Park in Jordan.

At the scene, officers say they found one home engulfed in flames. A man was able to escape the flames, police said, but two women were reportedly still inside.

Rescue efforts:

Police say fire crews were able to pull both women from the home. Sadly, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. The victims have not yet been identified.