Deadline to remove fish houses from Minnesota lakes approaching

As the end of the ice fishing season approaches, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers of the upcoming deadlines for the removing their fish houses from the state’s lakes.

Anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state have until the end of the day on Monday, March 2 to remove their fish houses from the lakes. Those in the northern one-third of the state have until the following Monday, March 16.

Fish houses on the lakes bordering Minnesota and Canada must be removed by March 31.

The DNR will cite owners who do not remove their fish houses by the deadline. Conservation officers can confiscate and remove or destroy fish houses that remain on the lakes.

Shelters may remain on the ice even after the removal date. They can be out there between midnight and one hour before sunrise as long as they are occupied or attended.