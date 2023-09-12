Data breach at Minnesota jobs website reported, users warned to protect info

People job hunting through a state-sanctioned website may potentially be victims of a data breach, according to an announcement from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In a letter sent to jobseekers on Sept. 6, DEED says it received reports of suspicious communications about individual(s) who claimed to be representatives of an approved employer on the MinnesotaWorks.net website. At the time of the incident, the unauthorized user was able to view resume information through the website, showing data such as contact information, physical addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.

Once alerted, DEED says it, "immediately revoked the unauthorized individual(s) access on the MinnesotaWorks.net website," and notified individuals potentially affected afterward.

The letter warns the perpetrator might further attempt to contact users in an effort to procure additional private information, but they should take proactive steps not to provide it.

"The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) respects and values the privacy of jobseekers’ personal information… DEED has actively undertaken a plan to improve the infrastructure of the MinnesotaWorks.net website and to make security technology upgrades as necessary… We sincerely regret this incident and apologize for any impact it may have," DEED said in a statement provided to FOX 9 regarding the incident.

