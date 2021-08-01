DaBaby no longer performing at Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Rapper DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza Sunday night following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," Lollapalooza tweeted Sunday morning. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at 9 p.m. instead. G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

DaBaby’s representatives didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment. A person who answered the phone Sunday at his label, South Coast Music Group, and did not give his name said, "No comment."

The North Carolina rapper’s song "Rockstar" was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.