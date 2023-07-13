Cricket boom in Minnesota, we're not talking about the insect

An old sport is trying to make a new splash in the United States. Major League Cricket, which launches Thursday, will comprise six teams, from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, New York and Washington. The teams will play a competition of 18 matches before the first final on July 30.

Even before the professionals take to the pitch for their first match, the sport has seen growing popularity in the Twin Cities Metro. Cities like Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Eagan and Brooklyn Park all have pitches at city parks.

While cricket has flourished in England and India, it has never taken off to the same degree in the United States, but it’s slowly gaining more traction.

In the Twin Cities, Sanjaya and Krishanty Ranasinghe founded MVP Cricket Academy in 2021. The couple wanted to establish a program to teach players of all ages the how to play the sport. They offer programs to teach the basics of cricket, and they operate four tennis ball cricket programs and one leatherball program.

"For the countries outside of North America cricket is more than a sport, it’s a lifestyle," Sanjaya Ranasinghe explained. "I grew up in Sri Lanka. I started playing cricket when I was 4 years old and I really want to pass the sport on to the next generation."

For the Ranasinghe’s, seeing the sport grow locally is exciting, and they hope interest continues to explode.

"Our programs are focused on the younger ages, but we are happy to coach anyone and teach them how to play the sport," Krishanty Ranasinghe said.

If you want to learn more about cricket, MVP Cricket Academy is hosting a free event on July 28th at Nesbitt Preserve Park in Eden Prairie. Coaches will be on site to teach the basics of the sport from 6-7pm.

If you’ve never watched cricket or played before, here are the basics: