COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State reports 300th death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 300 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19.

The state reported its 300th death Tuesday afternoon with new data showing 6,289 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19. 1,456, or 23 percent of those people have been hospitalized.

Overall, the state has turned in 63,535 negative tests as well.

Brown County, which includes Green Bay, now has the highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The rate is the amount of positive cases per 100,000 people. As of Tuesday, Brown County's rate is 354.1, while Milwaukee County's is 58.3. Over the weekend, a JBS plant in Green Bay temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health officials say Wisconsin now has the capacity to perform nearly 11,000 tests per day, almost triple the capacity available just two weeks ago.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's re-opening plan, called the Badger Bounce Back.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26. In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9, but announced 34 of them will reopen May 1.

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.