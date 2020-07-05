COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 522 new cases, no new deaths 1 day after biggest spike

522 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Saturday, the state reported 738 new cases, the most it has had in one day since the start of the pandemic, surpassing a late May total by five cases.

On May 29, the previous record high for new cases, the state reported 18 new deaths and 71 over the course of four days in late May. In the past week, Wisconsin has seen 30 COVID-19 deaths.

At the same time, the state is seeing fewer hospitalized patients, with currently 3,586 total hospitalizations to date and just 12 more than Saturday.

24,899 Wisconsinites have recovered from COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

Advertisement

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.