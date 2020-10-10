COVID-19 in Minnesota: State reports 1,537 new cases, 10 more deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,537 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday—one of the highest single-day increases the state has seen.

On Oct. 5, the state reported 1,541 new cases.

The latest data released by MDH also showed 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, all people 65 and older.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 110,828 cases of COVID-19 and 2,131 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

So far, 8,302 cases involved hospitalization, with 2,277 that went to the ICU.

The 1,537 new positive cases reported were out of 31,665 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.8%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it implies a high rate of community transmission of the disease.