COVID-19 'cluster' linked to Wright County business

Wright County Public Health has determined its first workplace-associated "cluster" of COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.

The county's health director, Sarah Grosshuesch, told FOX 9 the cluster was identified an a local business, which officials are not naming due to privacy concerns. Grosshuesch said after consulting with the Minnesota Department of Health, the cluster is considered to be "low risk to the public." Officials did not provide how many cases have been linked to the business.

“Considering what we know about the virus, clustering is not surprising,” said Sarah Grosshuesch, Director of Wright County Public Health, in a press release. “We have been taking steps to prepare for this issue and are working with those affected to limit the spread.”

Wright County health officials are encouraging businesses that have employees with confirmed COVID-19 cases to contact them through their hotline at (763)684-2336.

As of Thursday, there have been 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death related to the virus in Wright County.