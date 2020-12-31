Court orders Winnebago, Minn. event center to cancel 'New Years Eve Bash'

An events center in southern Minnesota has been ordered by a court not to go forward with its plans for a New Year's Eve party, after a lawsuit brought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

According to the attorney general's office, the Carlson Event Center in Winnebago had planned a "New Years Eve Bash" for Thursday to mark the end of the year -- despite Governor Walz's COVID-19 pause limiting gatherings at event centers and other venues.

This week, Attorney General Ellison brought a suit against the venue, asking a court for a restraining order against the Carlson Event Center.

Thursday, that order was granted. If the event center were to go through with it, Ellison says owners could be found in contempt of court.

"We’re continuing to seek voluntarily compliance from all establishments affected by the executive orders. Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus," Attorney General Ellison concluded.

It's unclear if the owners of the event center plan to go through with the party.