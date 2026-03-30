Conny's Creamy Cone in St. Paul celebrates 30 years serving sweet treats

The Brief Conny's Creamy Cone in St. Paul is celebrating 30 years as a neighborhood ice cream favorite. The shop reopened for the season last week and has seen lines around the building nearly every day. The business is known for its 33 soft serve flavors and deep community ties.



Warm weather and the return of a beloved ice cream shop have locals lining up for a taste of spring.

Conny's Creamy Cone marks 30-year anniversary

What we know:

Conny's Creamy Cone, located at Maryland and Dale, has become a seasonal tradition for many in St. Paul.

The shop opened for the season last week, and crowds have been steady ever since.

"I'm overjoyed. Conny's creamy cone is one of my favorite places to go in the summer, spring and fall," customer Elias Keeler told FOX 9.

The shop offers 33 flavors of soft serve and is known for its fun, welcoming atmosphere.

"The ice cream flavors are the best, and it's just really fun," said Elias' sister Lucy.

For many, the reopening signals the true start of spring.

"It is the start of spring, and we just try to get as much ice cream as possible before it closes," said regular Bakari Harper.

Always a line

The backstory:

The shop's story began in 1996 when original owner Conny McCullough took over an existing ice cream shop that had previously been a burger joint, a Chinese takeout restaurant and a video rental store.

"30 years is no small feat for a small business, particularly in St. Paul, and a lot of folks have wanted to come down to mark that milestone for us as well," said McCullough.

Five years ago, when McCullough decided to sell, a family from the neighborhood bought the business to keep it local.

"It really is a labor of love that goes into the months that we're open here. I feel proud, for sure," said McCullough.

Conny's Creamy Cone is instantly recognizable thanks to its signature ice cream cone on the roof and its mostly teenage staff, affectionately called "Coneheads."

The shop has become a local landmark, with customers expressing hope that it will remain a neighborhood favorite for years to come.

"Everyone loves ice cream and I am glad they can help people out. Love you Conny," said Harper.

A labor of love

Why you should care:

Conny's Creamy Cone is more than just an ice cream shop — it's a gathering place that brings together generations of St. Paul residents.

Its longevity and popularity highlight the importance of supporting local businesses and celebrating community traditions.

The shop's commitment to hiring local teenagers and maintaining a fun, welcoming environment has made it a cherished part of the Como Park neighborhood.