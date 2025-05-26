Confident Timberwolves fan gets championship trophy tattoo

The Brief The tattoo shop that became famous last year for giving out $20 Naz Reid tattoos says they've done hundreds of Wolves fans tattoos. Fan Nate Samuelson even got a Wolves-themed Larry O'Brien trophy on his thigh. After a blowout win on Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to even up its series versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.



The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to even up the Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. But, one fan has all the confidence in the world behind the team.

Championship tattoo

What we know:

On FOX 9 Morning News at 7, we got a look at some of the tattoos that Wolves fans are getting to celebrate the team.

Tattoo artists JC Stroebel and Jesse George of Beloved Studios say they've done hundreds of Wolves fan tattoos. Last year, the Roseville tattoo shop made headlines with a deal, offering $20 tattoos of Wolves bigman Naz Reid's name.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A Wolves fan has tattooed the Larry O'Brien trophy onto his thigh. From: FOX 9

What's new?:

This year, fans are getting all types of tattoos, from the standard "Naz Reid" to "Julius Randle" and one confident fan who has got a Wolves-themed Larry O'Brien trophy on his thigh, with the year 2025 emblazoned beneath it.

Nate Samuelson told FOX 9 he is a Minnesota native and a diehard Wolves fan. Nate says he's gotten some "pretty negative comments" about the tattoo, but he has faith in the team.

"We'll be hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy," he assured FOX 9.

Wolves-Thunder Game 4

What's next:

After disappointment on the road, the Wolves returned home with a chip on their shoulder. Anthony Edwards scored 30, Julius Randle chipped in 24, and five others notched double-digit points as the Wolves steamrolled OKC, 143-101.

Minnesota will look to keep up that momentum in Game 4 and even up the series 2-2.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Target Center on Monday. The game is being shown on ESPN.