Como Park conservatory to reopen on Monday after COVID closure

After closing down in March, along with a number of other public parks and buildings in St. Paul, the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at the Como Park Zoo is set to reopen next week.

Officials say the conservatory's gardens will once again allow visitors starting Monday, June 22. But, anyone who stops by will be expected to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.

To ensure the conservatory doesn't become crowded, guests will also be required to schedule reservations to visit. You can schedule a visit by visiting the conservatory's website.

The zoo remains closed at this time. Officials say they are awaiting guidance from the state on the next turn of the dial to announce the reopening date for the zoo.