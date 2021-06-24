Committee to reexamine Minnesota's policy on courtroom video coverage

The Minnesota Supreme Court is asking a rules committee to look into possibly expanding audio and video coverage of court proceedings in Minnesota.

According to a release from the state’s high court, it has ordered the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure to review the state’s laws about video coverage of criminal proceedings.

Those rules were loosened in 2018 to allow video coverage with consent of all parties and was further loosened to provide transparency into closed court buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably for the high profile Derek Chauvin trial.

"The time is right to consider whether the current requirements for audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings in courtrooms should be amended to accommodate broader public access," said Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea in a release.

The committee is asked to file its recommendations by July 1, 2022. A public comment period typically follows, the court says.