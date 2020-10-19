Colorado man rescued after kayak capsizes near Grand Marais

A Colorado man was rescued after his kayak capsized on a lake near Grand Marais, Minnesota Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Devil Track Lake on a report of a capsized boat and a person in the water. Deputies and members of the Cook County Search and Rescue unit got the man, who was not wearing a lifejacket, out of the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim said a boat had escaped him on the lake so he got into a kayak to try to retrieve it, but the kayak capsized due to wind and waves on the lake.

