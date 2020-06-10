Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

article

Riverside County officials announced on Wednesday that Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020. This comes after the two music festivals were postponed to October as the global coronavirus outbreak spread into major cities across the U.S. earlier this year.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Riverside County officials have been in contact with Goldenvoice, which operates both Coachella and Stagecoach. Kaiser praised the company for its efforts to protect the health of concert-goers.

"After consulting with our public health officer and local leaders from the City of Indio and Goldenvoice, and with continued importance on public health, it was decided that postponing the concert series was appropriate and necessary," said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Coachella was previously postponed to October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020 before the decision was made to cancel it altogether. Stagecoach was set to return on October 23, 24, and 25, 2020.

Advertisement

The original dates for Coachella were supposed to be on April 10, with the last day of performances on weekend two ending April 19. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline on both weekends. Stagecoach was originally scheduled to run from April 24-26, 2020. The line up included performing artists Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church among others.

RELATED: Coachella 2020 lineup announced; a look at the stars set to perform

The music festivals usually bring tens of thousands of people to the Southern California desert each spring.