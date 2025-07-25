St. Cloud graduation fight: Citations issued for adults, charges being reviewed for teen

The Brief Police say they have issued citations to the adults involved in the fight that broke out at the St. Cloud Tech High School graduation in May. Citations for disorderly conduct were issued to three women aged 39, 21 and 19. Possible charges against a 17-year-old girl involved in the fight will be reviewed.



Police have issued citations against three women involved in a brawl during a high school graduation in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Tech High School fight

What we know:

St. Cloud police said on Friday they had identified three women and a teen girl who were involved in the fight during the St. Cloud Tech High School graduation in May.

Police have issued citations for disorderly conduct to three women aged 39, 21 and 19. Charges against a 17-year-old girl involved will be reviewed by the Stearns County Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Just after 12:30 p.m. on May 31, a group of people at the graduation were near the exit of the River's Edge Convention Center when a fight broke out, St. Cloud police said.

Police say that social media video captured the brawl, and authorities were able to identify several people involved.

No injuries were reported in the fight, and police say no weapons were used in the fight.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows multiple people fighting reach other during the graduation as staff and others try to break them up.