Chronic wasting disease suspected in wild Bemidji deer

A wild deer hunted near Bemidji is suspected to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), indicating the first suspected case of the fatal disease in a white-tailed deer in the Bemidji area.

The Minnesota DNR on Monday said the adult male deer was harvested opening weekend of the firearms season about 10 miles south of Bemidji, in deer permit area 184. Preliminary tests "strongly indicate CWD infection," the DNR says, but this needs to be confirmed by additional analysis. Final results are expected later this week, the DNR states.

"While disappointing, this find is not completely unexpected," said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the DNR. "We’re announcing this preliminary CWD-positive result to encourage hunters in the Bemidji area to have their deer tested."

CWD, a fatal neurological disease affecting the cervid family, was first detected in wild deer in Minnesota in 2010, with most CWD cases being found in deer in the southeastern part of the state. However, a positive case of CWD was confirmed in Grand Rapids earlier this year and the disease was confirmed in two other northwestern Minnesota deer in 2021, including in Beltrami County, the DNR's website shows.

Sampling of hunted deer in permit area 184 – where this latest suspect CWD-positive deer was harvested – was mandatory for the opening weekend of the firearms deer season, November 5-7, the DNR said. So far, more than 1,200 deer have been sampled in permit area 184 and test results for about 700 deer have been received. Preliminary results of the other deer are expected this week.

Hunters in deer permit areas 184 and the western portions of 110. 169 and 197 are encouraged to have their deer sampled through Monday, November 21, the DNR says. The DNR has made self-service sampling stations available in the area.

CWD is still "relatively rare" in Minnesota, the DNR says, but is a concern because it's easily transmissible and is always fatal.