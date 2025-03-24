Children playing with matches caused brush fire in Shoreview

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Shoreview on Saturday. At least 20 acres burned, and some residents were evacuated from their homes. Officials say the fire was caused by two children who were playing with matches.



Fire officials say two children playing with matches sparked a 20-acre brush fire in Shoreview over the weekend.

Shoreview brush fire

The backstory:

The Lake Johanna Fire Department said just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to a brush fire north of Shoreview. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a large open space. The fire was rapidly growing.

The fire threatened nearby homes, and residents in townhouses on Sherwood Road were evacuated.

Additional resources were called, and 11 different agencies worked for several hours to contain and extinguish the fire. In total, the fire had spread to over 20 acres, according to the fire department.

Authorities determined the fire was started by two children who were playing with matches. Residents were able to return to their homes Saturday night, and officials noted there were no structures damaged by the fire, or any injuries reported.

Big picture view:

As of Monday morning, the Twin Cities metro is under a moderate fire danger risk, meaning fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate. Additionally, there are some burning restrictions in place, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.