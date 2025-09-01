Child crossing street in go-kart hit by car in western Wisconsin
article
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 10-year-old boy driving a go-kart was sent to the hospital over the weekend after the go-kart collided with a car in western Wisconsin.
Go-kart crash in Wisconsin
The backstory:
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in Ellsworth Township.
According to deputies, a driver in a Toyota Sienna was headed eastbound on 480th Avenue when he collided with a boy in a go-kart that was trying to cross the road near 830th Street.
What we know:
Both the boy and driver of the Sienna were hurt in the crash. The child was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, while the Sienna driver was transported to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.