Chick-fil-A restaurants in New York rest stops could be forced to stay open Sundays

article

A New York lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require all restaurants inside rest stops in New York to be open 7 days a week, according to Business Insider.

If the bill is passed, it would affect 9 Chick-fil-A restaurants that currently operate inside New York travel plazas.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is almost as famous for being closed on Sundays as it is for its chicken sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant, Dwarf Grill, in Hapeville, according to their website.

Truett, who had previously worked for restaurants that were open 24/7, saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could rest or worship if they chose to do so.

A representative for Assemblyman Tony Simone, who introduced the bill, told Business Insider that it didn't make sense for restaurants inside rest stops and travel plazas to be closed because people travel seven days a week and Sunday is one of the busiest travel days.

Simone reportedly told the New York Post that if any restaurant, including Chick-fil-A, could not be open daily, they "shouldn't be in our rest stops."

The 9 New York rest stop restaurants are located in Pattersonville, Hastings-On-Hudson, Chittenango, Clifton Springs, Little Falls, Hannacroix, Plattekill, Sloatsburg, and Warners.

Chick-fil-A has not responded at this time.