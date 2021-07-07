Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

A Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened while the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. getting onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 119th Street,

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said all three officers were a part of an undercover operation

One ATF agent was shot in the hand, the other was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the police officer was struck in the shoulder, police said. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

All three officers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were searching for a white Chevrolet Malibu believed was used in the shooting, police sad. The Illinois State Police troopers were called to assist with the investigation.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue are closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.