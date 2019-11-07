Charges: DNA test links burglary suspect to 2017 rape of homeless woman in St. Paul parking garage

A burglary arrest in Massachusetts has helped police identify the man suspected of the brutal assault and rape of a homeless woman in St. Paul in 2017, according to new charges.

Liban Dahir, age 26, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

According to the set of charges, Dahir was recently identified as the suspect after he was arrested in Massachusetts for a burglary. After his arrest there, his DNA was sampled and reportedly matched an unknown suspect wanted in the rape of a woman in St. Paul.

Authorities in Massachusetts contacted St. Paul police who later learned Dahir had returned to Minnesota.

In April 2017, police said a woman had reported being attacked while sleeping near a parking ramp off Cedar Avenue in downtown St. Paul. The victim told authorities she had missed her curfew at a homeless shelter and decided to sleep in the parking garage for the night.

After falling asleep, the woman said she awoke to a man punching her in the face. The man covered her face with a sweatshirt and threatened to stab and kill her if she looked at him. The victim said the man choked her and she tried to get free before relenting and begging for the attacker not to kill her.

The woman said she pleaded: "I'll do whatever you want, just don't kill me."

However, the victim said the man continued his assault, punching her and slamming her head on the concrete floor before sexually assaulting her. The victim, bloodied and bruised, was transported to the hospital for treatment after the assault. Among her injuries, police said she had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. At the hospital, doctors performed a rape examination, collecting DNA samples from the suspect.

On November 5, St. Paul police arrested Dahir for questioning in the rape case. Police say Dahir initially agreed to speak with officers, then requested a lawyer after learning of the DNA evidence. But, officers say he later reversed course and wanted to speak with police.

After being re-read his Miranda rights, Dahir denied raping the woman but admitting to spending time with homeless individuals. When shown photographs of the victim, Dahir said he didn't recognize her. Investigators say he later said he believed he may have met the woman at the party and had sex, but denied ever physically assaulting any woman.

Dahir faces up to 30 years behind bars if convicted for the rape.

