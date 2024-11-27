Champlin hockey community remembers teen after battle with cancer

The Brief Community members gathered to honor the memory of a Champlin Park hockey player who died of cancer. Max Akerson is remembered for always keeping a positive attitude and his teammates hope to do the same. Akerson's battle with cancer ended earlier this week.



Photographs, flowers, candles, and balloons lay outside of the Champlin Ice Forum — in memory of sophomore goaltender Max Akerson — after his battle with cancer came to an end this week.

What they're saying

"It sucks. It hurts," Champlin Park Hockey Coach Tom Potter said on Wednesday. "He’s been battling this for a long time."

"It’s going to be really hard recovering from this, since we lost not only a friend, but a brother," athlete Brody Holoien added.

Akerson is remembered for keeping a positive attitude, even in the most difficult of times. Now, his old teammates want to do the same, by dedicating their season to their late friend.

"I think about him every day. I pray for his family and I miss seeing him, miss having him out here," Holoien finished.

Past coverage

Max Akerson’s family rushed him to the emergency room on Jan. 5, 2022, after the 13-year-old began to experience a fever and abdominal pain. But the Akerson’s had no idea that a life-changing diagnosis of stage four liver cancer was waiting at the hospital.

He was visited in the hospital by Golden Gophers’ hockey Hobey Baker award-winning goaltender Robb Stauber thanks to the Minnesota-based children's charity organization "Wishes and More".