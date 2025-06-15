CentraCare says its physician was falsely tied to MN lawmaker shootings

article

The Brief CentraCare is addressing false rumors that one of its employees was connected to the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers. The company said the false information was shared by the X's AI assistant, @grok. The CentraCare physician and the suspect in the shootings have the same last name, but no other connection.



The St. Cloud-based company CentraCare is addressing false information shared in a post by an X's AI assistant, @grok, claiming that one of the company's physicians is connected to the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings rumor

What they're saying:

CentraCare said in a statement that the X account, @grok, falsely claimed that Jennifer Boelter, who works as a physician for the company, was somehow connected to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings that happened on Saturday.

That statement also said, "Dr. Jennifer Boelter, and her husband, Dr. Chris Boelter, both CentraCare physicians, are in no way connected to Vance Boelter, the alleged suspect in the case."

The company added that it reported the false information to X and that it reached out to news organizations to verify facts related to the incident.