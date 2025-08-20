Cell phone pings found from missing 85-year-old woman Hinckley woman’s phone

The Brief It's been more than two weeks since 85-year-old Hinckley woman Juanita Rosa disappeared. The family says investigators say they’ve seen pings from her cell phone. The family is offering $5,000 for a tip that leads to finding Rosa.



A new development in the search for an 85-year-old missing Hinckley woman.

The family tells FOX 9 that investigators say they have seen pings from her cell phone about an hour away.

It gives the family hope that their grandma, Juanita Rosa, is out there. She disappeared on Aug. 4.

Cell phone ping

What we know:

The family says that on Aug. 6, Juanita Rosa's cell phone was showing a location in Superior, Wisconsin.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says Juanita Rosa is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, has long, white hair, and blue eyes.

Two of the pinged locations were at Holy Assumption Catholic Church and Bryant Elementary School.

The backstory:

Rosa was last seen on her 85th birthday on Monday, Aug. 4.

Her family says she was at breakfast with her two sons.

Later that day, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office says she was spotted near Family Pathways Food Shelf in Sandstone.

She was seen on-camera driving in Askov, about 20 minutes away.

Her car is a 2011 white Buick Sedan with the Minnesota license plate number NBS-800. Her granddaughter is one of many family members who have been searching for her night and day.

"I have to say, we're all shocked. We would have never thought that she would have gone that far, gotten that far. We have no clue what she could be doing in Superior," said Lindsay Greenlee, Juanita’s granddaughter.

What's next:

The family is offering up a $5,000 reward for a tip that would lead to finding Juanita Rosa.