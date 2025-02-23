Catholics offer prayers for Pope Francis amid health battle

The Brief Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure. People gathered at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis to pray for Francis. If things take a turn for the worst, there’s a process of who would be the next Pope.



Pope Francis is in critical condition with early kidney failure. Many people around the world and here at home are praying for his recovery. A Sunday night mass took place at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis to pray for Francis.

Prayers for Pope Francis

What they're saying:

"Not knowing what's going to happen in the next hours or the next days is a bit emotional for all of us here," said Johan Van Parys, Director of Worship.

What we know:

That sentiment is being felt around the world for Pope Francis. He experienced a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis on Saturday morning and is in critical condition. Since becoming pontiff in 2013, Francis has become a beloved pope.

"He has a very dry sense of humor. He is very approachable when he walks into the room. And, you know, because you're waiting for him to come in, and he walks in, he just beams," said Van Parys.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience on February 12, 2025 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Francis' forward thinking

What they think:

Van Parys says Francis is known as a pope who is very forward-thinking. He appointed the first woman to be president of the Government of Vatican City State.

"He's willing to reimagine things and to listen to people to help him reimagine things," said Van Parys.

Reimagining things for Francis also included welcoming the LGBTIQQ community into the Catholic Church, despite criticism.

What could be next?

Popal process:

The faithful Sunday night are praying for a speedy recovery. If things take a turn for the worst, there is a process to decide who will lead the Catholic Church next.

"The first thing that happens is a period of mourning, and then we have the Conclave, and then we have the election of the new Pope and the installation of the new pope," said Van Parys.

"We put black bunting on the doors. We will ring the bells," Van Parys added.

It has been nearly 20 years since a sitting pope died. That was Pope John Paul II in 2005. He was followed by Pope Benedict XVI who resigned in 2013. After that, it was Pope Francis.