Cass Lake drowning: North Dakota man's body found
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old North Dakota was found dead after exiting a pontoon on Cass Lake to fix a boat motor, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Authorities say a 911 caller reported a person who went under the water in Cass Lake and did not resurface at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said several law enforcement agencies and rescue teams responded to search the area.
Investigators then determined a 41-year-old man from Grafton, North Dakota, exited the pontoon to work on a boat motor issue. He then went under the water and did not resurface.
Juveniles on the boat then tried to throw the man a life jacket, but the pontoon began drifting in high winds before other boaters intercepted it.
The victim's body was then found in the water around 7:50 p.m.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity and official cause of death is expected to released after an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.