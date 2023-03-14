Carrie Underwood to play at Treasure Island Resort and Casino this summer

article

Country music artist Carrie Underwood is playing at the Treasure Island Resort and Casino as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The Academy of Country Music and Grammy award-winning artist will take the stage at Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, July 21, in Welch, Minnesota.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17. They range in price from $59-$129 and can be purchased at TIcasino.com

Underwood is the latest announcement for Treasure Island’s 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup joining other artists like Matchbox Twenty, Jason Aldean, Trampled by Turtles and Caamp.