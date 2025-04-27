Armed man sparks standoff in Carlton Co. after shooting himself

The Brief There was a large law enforcement presence at West Moorhead Road and Highway 210 in Sawyer, Minnesota, about 30 minutes southwest of Duluth. Officers responded to the area on reports of a man who shot himself while cleaning his gun. When officers arrived, they found the man "screaming" out a window. The man then fired shots out his window. The man was ultimately detained by authorities.



A man fired shots after he apparently shot himself while cleaning a gun, sparking a standoff with law enforcement Sunday afternoon in northern Minnesota, deputies said.

Sawyer, Minn. standoff

What we know:

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to the area of West Moorhead Road and Highway 210 to reports that a man shot himself while cleaning a gun.

At the scene, officers found a man "screaming" out of a window of a house. They say the man then started firing his gun out the window. Authorities say it was unknown if the man was firing the shots directly at law enforcement.

A perimeter was set up, and neighbors were told to shelter-in-place, authorities said.

The man was ultimately detained.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not report any injuries to first responders. It is unclear the extent of the injuries to the man.

The circumstances leading up to the standoff are currently unknown. Law enforcement says the incident is currently under investigation.