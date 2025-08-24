Carlton County ATV rollover crash leaves man and woman dead
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and a woman are dead after a side-by-side ATV crash in Carlton County.
Fatal ATV crash
What we know:
Authorities say the Carlton County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on the Ditch Bank Forest Road in Progress Township at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The 911 caller reported that two people had died.
The deceased are identified as a 48-year-old woman from the Cloquet area and a 59-year-old man from outside of Minnesota.
Deputies say they determined the couple was riding in the ATV and got separated from the group they were with. Someone from the group then found them with the ATV overturned in the water.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office said it is withholding the identities of the deceased until families are notified.
Details on what may have led to the crash have not been released.
The Source: This story uses information from a news release shared by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.