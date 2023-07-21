Carjacking a preacher leads to guilty plea for Minneapolis man

A man has pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking after pulling a gun and demanding the keys from a preacher who was carjacked handing out bottled water to homeless people.

According to court documents, on Aug. 1, 2021, Dwight Keith Eaglehawk, 34, approached the victim in a parking lot near Lake Street in south Minneapolis, where the victim, a preacher, was handing out water bottles to homeless individuals.

Eaglehawk approached the victim and requested two bottles of water, but then pulled out a Marlin .22 rifle and demanded the victim’s Dodge Dart. After taking the keys for the car, Eaglehawk fled the scene.

Eaglehawk pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of carjacking, according to an announcement Friday by U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department.