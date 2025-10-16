Canary in a coal mine: Minneapolis job fair aims to reverse rising Black women unemployment

The Brief A job fair in Minneapolis on Friday aims to address rising unemployment among Black women. Unemployment for Black women rose from 5.4% in January to 7.5% in August. The fair will host 15 employers and is open to up to 500 attendees.



A job fair in Minneapolis is set to tackle the rising unemployment rate among Black women, a trend that economists warn could indicate broader economic issues.

Job fair aims to address unemployment

What we know:

Unemployment among Black women in the U.S. has increased significantly this year, jumping from 5.4% in January to 7.5% by August. Economists often view this demographic as an early indicator of larger economic problems.

More than 9,000 Black women in Minnesota are among 300,000-plus in the country who have recently become unemployed, with job losses spanning federal positions, private sector HR roles, and service industry jobs.

The job fair, organized by Sheletta Brundidge, has already registered 300 Black women and will feature 15 employers. The event is scheduled for Friday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Coliseum on Lake St. in Minneapolis, with space available for up to 500 attendees.

Opportunities for career change

What they're saying:

"We are always the first to experience hardship and we are an indicator of what's to come," said Sheletta Brundidge. "So if unemployment is hitting our community, there's only a matter of time before everybody else starts seeing it."

Penny Houston, an unemployed scientific consultant, expressed her willingness to pivot her career, highlighting her diverse educational background, including an MBA and a degree in health care law. "I'm always looking for opportunities to pivot," said Houston.

The job fair will also provide opportunities for attendees to explore fields like real estate, where they can potentially become their own bosses. Estrella Carter, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, sees it as a promising avenue. "I think it's still a great opportunity for me to talk to Black women about the importance and the opportunity for them to get involved in that," said Carter.

How to join:

You can still sign up for the job fair here.

What we don't know:

September's unemployment figures for Black women have not been released due to the government shutdown, leaving the current trend somewhat unclear.