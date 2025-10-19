Campfire accident in central MN leaves 2 people with serious burns
(FOX 9) - Two people suffered serious burns after deputies say a man used gasoline to start a campfire in central Minnesota.
Campfire burns in Todd County
What we know:
The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it responded to 911 calls for the campfire accident around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, along the Todd and Morrison county border, east of Cushing.
At the camp site, deputies say they found two people with serious burns.
The backstory:
The sheriff's office says it appears one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was using a can of gasoline to ignite a campfire when the container caught fire and exploded.
The man suffered serious burns to his hands as a result. Deputies say a 65-year-old woman who was near the fire also suffered serious burns when the can blew. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment while the man was rushed by ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation, deputies say.