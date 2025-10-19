Campfire accident in central MN leaves 2 people with serious burns

article

The Brief Two people were burned by a campfire in central Minnesota. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it appears a man was using gasoline to start a campfire when the can blew. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious burns.



Two people suffered serious burns after deputies say a man used gasoline to start a campfire in central Minnesota.

Campfire burns in Todd County

What we know:

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it responded to 911 calls for the campfire accident around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, along the Todd and Morrison county border, east of Cushing.

At the camp site, deputies say they found two people with serious burns.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office says it appears one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was using a can of gasoline to ignite a campfire when the container caught fire and exploded.

The man suffered serious burns to his hands as a result. Deputies say a 65-year-old woman who was near the fire also suffered serious burns when the can blew. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment while the man was rushed by ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies say.