Camden High School hoping track and field team will go the distance to state

By
Published  May 12, 2025 9:49pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 9

Minneapolis track team changing narrative

A high school in north Minneapolis is trying to change the narrative about one of it sports programs while establishing a new legacy for its track and field team. FOX 9’s Maury Glover has more on why one Camden High School coach says this is the best season the school has had in 35 years.

The Brief

    • A high school in North Minneapolis is trying to change the narrative of one of its sports programs.
    • An assistant coach says this is the best season the team has had in 35 years.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Camden High School got a new name this school year. It is also trying to establish a new legacy in track and field.

‘Knowing we have a chance to go to state brings joy to my heart’

What we know:

It's the last track meet of the regular season and the Camden Patriots are trying to outpace both the heat and the Burnsville Blaze.  

That's fitting because this season, the team has been on its most successful run in years.

"We've been thinking about it for like a while, and I'm happy that we're actually getting that chance to be able to go to state," said senior Ke'Tavion Colton.

‘I just feel really lucky and really blessed to have the kids I’ve had' 

The backstory:

After decades as also-rans, the boys' track team has already broken several school records in the 4 x 1 relay and other events.

Coaches believe the team has a chance to not only qualify for state, but actually win a state title for the first time since 1990.

"It's been a very surprising season, but it's been a very optimistic season just with how well they've been competing and how well they've performed this year," said Assistant Sprint Coach Shaheed Bell.

Bell was on the track team himself when he was a student at the high school which was formerly known as Patrick Henry.

After joining the coaching staff this year, he says he made it his mission to not only get more students to go out for track and also focus on training in the off season to help the athletes realize their potential in the sport.

"He made us believe that we can actually run, like going to state and do a big run in state. Everybody always doubts us, especially because we're like a smaller school, and we're on the North Side," said senior Rayshawn Williams.

Hoping to run wild

What they're saying:

While the Patriots have had a special season, they know they haven't crossed the finish line just yet.

"It'll show that the North Side is capable to go beyond just suburban schools," said Colton.  

The Camden High School track team will find out if they qualify for state at sectionals at the end of the month.

If so, they will compete at the state track meet in early June.

