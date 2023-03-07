California hiker found dead after falling off Oregon cliff, swept into ocean: police

article

Police in Oregon say that a 25-year-old man from California was found dead on Sunday after falling off a cliff.

The Oregon State Police said in a statement on Monday that Henry Minh Hoang was hiking past a safety fence on Saturday at Cape Kiwanda State Natural when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the water's edge.

His body was found on the shoreline at the bottom of a nearby cliff on Monday at 4:30 p.m., police said.

"The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves. Witnesses lost sight of the victim and the rescue operation later transitioned into a likely recovery operation," the Oregon State Police said.

Officials say that Hoang went past the fence to an area known to locals as "the punch bowl."

Hoang was from West Covina, located around 20 miles from Los Angeles .

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.