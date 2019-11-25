By land and air, Minnesotans brace for snowy travel weekend

Whether you are hopping on a plane or hitting the road for Thanksgiving weekend, some forecasted snow will likely cause some problems.

With the season’s first snow storm on the way, many Minnesotans are getting ready for white Thanksgiving - whether they like it or not.

The storm is expected to affect the Wednesday morning commute, even though MnDOT says crews will begin pre-treating roads with a salt brine mixture to prevent snow from freezing to the pavement Tuesday.

MnDOT officials are urging motorists to slow down in order to safely make it to their destinations.

Some Thanksgiving travelers are taking to the air, where other issues may arise.

Delta Airlines has already issued weather waivers to people who have flights on Wednesday at MSP, meaning they can switch flights without having to pay a change fee.

Airport officials are also urging travelers to check their flight’s status before they leave for the airport to make sure it hasn’t been delayed or cancelled.

Hopefully, by the end of the weekend, all travelers will have reason to give thanks.