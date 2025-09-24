Iowa man rescued from BWCA after injuring himself with ax

The Brief A man injured his leg with an ax in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and had to be rescued. The man, from Iowa, applied a tourniquet and bandage to help stop the bleeding. He was taken to the hospital. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reminds people to prepare for emergencies when traveling to remote areas.



A man from Iowa was rescued after injuring his leg with an ax in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Rescue efforts in remote wilderness

Local perspective:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office received an SOS notification around 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The alert indicated a man had injured his leg with an ax.

The man was using a tourniquet and bandage to stop the bleeding.

Rescue teams, including Zups Cabins, Anderson Outfitters, and local fire departments, coordinated to bring the injured man, who is from Iowa, to Cook Hospital.

What we don't know:

Details about Banfield's current condition and the exact circumstances leading to the injury have not been disclosed.

Importance of preparation

What they're saying:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of preparation when entering remote areas like the Boundary Waters. They advise campers to be ready to administer first aid, as emergency medical resources are not always readily available.