Buyers have advantage in Minneapolis housing housing market

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The Brief According to a real estate report, Minneapolis is a buyer's market. House sellers outnumber buyers by 26.5%. Across the nation, sellers outnumber buyers by 63%. That's the largest gap since the housing market crashed following the 2008 financial crisis.



If you're looking to sell a home in Minneapolis, you've got robust competition.

And if you're in the market to buy, that's good news.

According to a report from Redfin, Minneapolis is a buyer's market.

Home sellers outnumber buyers in Minneapolis

Home sellers in Minneapolis currently outnumber buyers by 26.5%.

According to Redfin, in the Minneapolis area, there are 11,904 buyers in the market.

Meanwhile, there are 15,057 sellers.

Most of U.S. a buyer's market:

At a national level, home sellers outnumber buyers by 63%.

That's the largest gap since the housing market crashed after the 2008 financial crisis, and it means most of the nation's largest cities are buyer's markets.

Many of the most robust buyer's markets are in the Sun Belt, where builders are adding new units to the housing stock.

In Miami, sellers exceed buyers by 158.9%. That's the highest in the country.

Nashville follows with a 152.3% surplus of sellers.

According to Redfin, only five of the top 50 most populous metro areas are seller's markets.

What they're saying:

Officials at Redfin say that high housing costs are pushing buyers out of the market.

"This is a buyer’s market born out of caution, not strength," said Asad Khan, a senior economist at Redfin. "Buyers have tremendous negotiating power in most of the country because so many other would-be buyers have been priced out of the market, or scared off by economic uncertainty. For house hunters who have the budget and job security to purchase a home in today’s market, that creates a unique opportunity: They can be picky, negotiate and even walk away if the deal doesn’t make sense financially or they find something they like better."