Busting the top 5 travel booking myths

Don't get caught using travel myths to book your next vacation. Planning the perfect vacation takes hard work and unfortunately there's a lot of bad advice out there.

From booking flights on Tuesdays to clearing your browser cookies, travel myths are everywhere. We set the record straight with Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter. Here's what he had to say about the top five myths you should avoid.

Myth No. 1: The best flight deals drop on Tuesdays: Not true! Airlines drop deals and raise prices every day of the week. While you may find a good deal on Tuesday, you have just as good of a chance to find a deal on Wednesday or Saturday (or every other day).

Myth No. 2: Clearing browser cookies after flight searches: Kyle says you're wasting your time clearing your browser cookies. Prices ebb and flow by the hour but they don't change based on your browser history. While airlines might be interested in what flight searches you've made, they won't raise prices on you specifically. So the next time that flight price goes up, don't blame it on your cookies.

Myth No. 3: You should stay loyal to one hotel or airline for loyalty points: Loyalty rewards can be a good thing, but locking yourself into one company can lock out other great deals. Kyle recommends branching out and trying other airlines or chains, and watching for good deals from everyone.

Myth No. 4: Websites can predict future hotel or flight prices: This is a gray area. While websites can use historical data to predict prices throughout the seasons, no one can do it with 100% accuracy. Kyle says after the incredibly weird year we've had, prices are all out of whack, and it could be a while before price predictions mean much at all.

Myth No. 5: Wearing nice clothes can get you an airline upgrade: Not true! Feel free to wear sweats to the airport! Your best chance for an upgrade is being part of a loyalty program for that airline.

