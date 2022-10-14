Busch Light's NDA for fans keeps hiking trails hidden

article

To celebrate the release of their new outdoors-themed camouflage packaging, Busch Light commissioned one of America's hiking trail experts to curate a secret list of the most beautiful hidden-gem hiking trails across the United States called the Busch Guyd.

Fans and lovers of the outdoors can access the list by signing the NDA here. The list is available to the first 200 people per week who sign the NDA between October 5 and November 1. By agreeing to the NDA, fans are sworn to secrecy, meaning no geotagging, trail apps, or social posts!

The campaign's goal is to diffuse traffic across a myriad of underrated trails in the U.S. and highlight areas that are not typical tourist favorites. By limiting the number of people who have access to the list, the Guyd helps people get outdoors this fall without contributing to overcrowding.

To develop the Guyd, Busch Light worked with trail expert Kimberly Hodoval. She has hiked 62 of the 63 national parks in America and shares her outdoor adventures with her 27,000+ followers on Instagram.

Three of the trails featured in the Busch Guyd are located in Minnesota. The Guyd contains a list of trails that spans every state in the U.S. and includes hikes at various expertise levels.