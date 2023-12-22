Buffalo chicken chili: Halftime with Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is serving up a gameday smash in this halftime edition of Taste Buds. Get everything you love about chicken wings inside a delicious chili!
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion
- 1/2 cup red pepper, chopped
- 1/2 cup orange pepper, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped celery ribs
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 15.5 ounces can, drained, great northern beans
- 1 14 oz can crushed chili-ready tomatoes
- 1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
- 1 can or bottle beer
- 1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Fixings
- Blue cheese crumbles, sour cream drizzle, buttermilk, chopped green onions, celery
Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.